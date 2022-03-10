New York Lawmakers Announce Plan To Save Us All Money on Gas

Lawmakers believe this one move could save New Yorkers every time they fill up at the pump and could save some drivers "$50,000 a year."

New York State lawmakers want the state tax on gasoline suspended.

If passed, the New York Gas Tax Relief Act suspends the state gas tax until September 1, 2022, in an effort to combat the increased costs that have burdened New Yorkers over the past two years and have escalated even higher in recent weeks, officials say.

The bill has support from both Republicans and Democrats in New York.

NYS Senate NYS Senate loading...

Senator Peter Oberacker (R/C-Schenevus) and Senator Fred Akshar (R/C – Southern Tier) are working on the bill that they believe will give New York families immediate relief at the gas pump.

"Families and small businesses are struggling like never before with unprecedented cost increases in nearly every facet of their lives, especially at the gas pump,” Senator Fred Akshar stated. “While our leaders in Albany and Washington seem more interested in pleasing their political interests than easing the burdens on everyday New Yorkers, this legislation puts our people’s economic survival first.”

NYS Senate NYS Senate loading...

As of Thursday morning, the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York State is at a record high of $4.466. The price for a gallon of gas has increased by over 50 cents in the past week and over 80 cents in the past month.

News 10 reports eliminating New York's tax on gasoline would save 48 cents per gallon and 47 cents for a gallon of diesel fuel.

Thinkstock Images Thinkstock Images loading...

"50 cents a gallon could save them more than $50,000 a year, just on average. That savings would be passed down directly to the consumers," Democratic Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara told News 10.

Both Republican and Democratic New York state lawmakers are calling on Gov. Hochul to suspend the state tax on gasoline.

Hochul says her budget office is looking into the bill but cautions there is no guarantee New Yorkers will actually see lower gas prices if she suspends the gas tax.

Governor Hochul Makes Announcement With Mayor Adams In New York City Getty Images loading...

"I want to make sure if we do something that it's actually going to have an impact," Hochul said, according to Spectrum News. "If I knew it was really going to be felt in the pockets of consumers, that's a different equation. Prices are going to keep going up and up and up. It's not settled yet, it's absolutely under review."

