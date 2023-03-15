Think You Can Solve a Murder Mystery from This Moving NY Train?

Something is amiss on the New York & Lake Erie Railroad, and you're invited to help solve it.

You've probably heard about -- or maybe participated in -- a murder mystery dinner in the past. But have you done one on a moving train? This unique experience is being offered by the historic New York & Lake Erie Railroad on four different dates. The 5-hour event begins with dinner catered by the Gowanda Moose Lodge in Gowanda, New York, proceeds with a train ride, and returns to the lodge for the final conclusion and reveal.

Tickets are $65 per person, and includes the dinner and ride. The Murder Mystery portion is being executed by In All Seriousness, a 5-piece alternative rock band.

The dates for this event are as follows:

Saturday, May 6th

Saturday, June 10th

Saturday, July 8th

Saturday, November 4th

To book your tickets now, visit nylerailroad.com.

HISTORY OF THE NEW YORK & LAKE ERIE RAILROAD

The roots of the New York & Lake Erie Railroad go back to the 1850s. Its passengers have included some important figures in U.S. history, including Senators, President Millard Fillmore, and the famous statesman, Daniel Webster.

Later, the line joined the massive Erie Railroad, and eventually joined the Conrail network. Today's current short-line railroad was founded in 1978 and is now known as The New York & Lake Erie Railroad.

Learn more about the New York & Lake Erie Railroad in Western New York and the various events they offer over at their website.

