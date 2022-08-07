New York State hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits are on sale now, but before you can buy one for the first time, you'll need to do this one thing.

Hunting Licenses Are On Sale Now In New York State

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced today, August 3, 2022, that hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits for the 2022-2023 seasons are now on sale.

Commissioner Seggos said,

Half-a-million New Yorkers enjoy hunting each year and DEC is excited to increase hunting opportunities again this season for long-time hunters and new participants to the sport. As always, safety is a top priority and I remind all hunters to follow the key principles of hunter safety before heading afield.

If you are a hunter, you can buy your license online, from license-issuing agents, or by phone at 866-933-2257. The licenses are valid from September 1, 2022, through August 31, 2023. A

First-Time Hunters Must Receive Training Before Applying For A License In New York

All first-time hunters, bowhunters, and trappers in New York State must take and pass one or more training courses before they are permitted to buy a license. Courses are available online and in-person.

In-person courses offer a field day with hands-on experience opportunities for new hunters. In-person courses are free of charge, but classes fill up quickly. New hunters can visit DEC's website for more information.

The requirements to earn a New York State hunter education certificate can also be met by completing DEC's online hunter education course and passing the exam. Upon passing, participants will receive a hunter education certificate to purchase a hunting license. Participants must be New York State residents. The cost of the course is $19.95. The online course can be accessed at DEC's website.

