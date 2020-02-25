New York Home Where James Bond Novels Written For Sale

We've all read or seen our share of James Bond stories. But did you know author Ian Fleming was an actual British Spy? Or that 2 of the most iconic tales have a connection to a home near Saratoga owned by another former British agent? Take a look at Black Hole Hollow Farm, as the estate is now for sale.

Fleming was a frequent guest and had many extended stays in the 50's when the property was owned by John Felix Charles Ivar Bryce, also a former British intelligence officer. He even has an entry in the guestbook, “Lived here like a king — an uninvited one — in fragrant and luxurious solitude.” Fleming spent a lot of his time in the Greenhouse pictured below and taking long walks through the property's 440 acres.

The book and subsequent movie, "Diamonds Are Forever" was obviously written or at least inspired by Black Hole Hollow as it features several settings and scenes from the nearby Saratoga Race Course. It's also believed parts of "Goldfinger" were written at the estate, although it was completed while Fleming was staying in Jamaica.

In addition to 440 acres of woods, pasture and flower gardens, the 1770’s-era main house includes eight bedrooms, seven baths, multiple fireplaces, formal and family rooms, a large kitchen and a dining room for dinner parties. Fleming often stayed in guest quarters known as the Yellow Room, there are also four dwellings: the lodge and cottage, each with three bedrooms; the two-bedroom Federal House; and the former milk house - now a one-bedroom home. Other amenities include a maple syrup-production facility, an outdoor swimming pool, and three stocked ponds.

The estate is for sale and with all of its amenities and history, $2.95 million seems reasonable. Black Hole Hollow Farm is located near Cambridge, about 30 miles outside of Saratoga. The property is listed with Story Jenks of LandVest, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, Woodstock, Vermont. Check our pics and videos of the estate below.

Black Hole Hollow Farm, Cambridge, New York from LandVest on Vimeo.