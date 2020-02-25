You Can Go Naked in a Cave with 350 Strangers for Body Positivity

It's naked time. Howe Caverns is hosting its annual Naked in a Cave event. Get your tickets quickly, because the event always sells out.

For the last three years, Howe Caverns has hosted 'Naked in a Cave', an event which affords attendees the chance to take a naked tour of the famous underground caverns.

Credit: Allison Schad

For 2020, the event will take place on Saturday, September 12. Tickets will be limited to 350 guests and they will sell out quickly, like they've doen every year. Tickets are $75.00 per person which includes 1 complimentary adult beverage and a souvenir robe. You have to be over 21 to participate. Call 518-296-8900 for reservations.

This year, the event has a theme of "magentism'. According to Howe Caverns, "when you truly love yourself, you glow from the inside. You attract people who love, respect, and appreciate your energy. Everything begins with how you feel about yourself and what you put out into the world. Believe you are worthy, valuable, and deserving of receiving the best life has to offer."

Since the caverns tend to be much colder than the outdoors (think about 40 degrees year round) you're going to want really warm socks.

This got us thinking, where would you want to go naked in CNY? What about naked at the Utica Zoo? Or the Saranac Brewery - it's private and it's cold in there. What about naked day at Water Safari?

If you had to pick a place to host a 'naked' event, where should it be in Central New York? Let us know.