As the United States battles its worst measles outbreak in 25 years, New York State Health Department is urging kids and employees heading to summer camps to get vaccinated against the measles.

NBC News reports more than 10 million American children will be attending summer day and overnight camps. The New York State Department of Health sent out a warning about the virus last month to the approximately 2,550 licensed summer camps in the state. The letter "strongly recommended" anyone working at or attending summer camps get the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine.

"This year in particular, similar to schools and other places, camps are being very strict about allowing children without immunizations," said Susie Lupert, executive director of the camp association's New York and New Jersey chapter."

