New Restaurant Opens in Central New York
One good thing about the all-pizza diet is you get to try a LOT of different pizza.
Since I took Beth's challenge and went all pizza, all the time, I've been sampling pizza in many different Mohawk Valley shops and restaurants--all over Central New York. Then, just about a mile from our home in New Hartford, up pops another one. Village Pizza is now open for business right on Genesee Street, located where The Italian Chef used to be.
Sal Grande (pictured) had owned a pizza shop a few years ago, but when the prime vacancy occurred at the building right at the corner of Genesee and Oxford, he seized the opportunity. The space should look familiar:
The location is primo, and so is the food. The service is friendly. Village Pizza offers a full menu of wings, soups, salads, sandwiches and various appetizers, such as chicken tenders and meatballs. They also offer catering. The phone number is easy to remember: 315-735-8888.