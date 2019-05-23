New Restaurant Opens in Central New York

One good thing about the all-pizza diet is you get to try a LOT of different pizza.

Since I took Beth's challenge and went all pizza, all the time, I've been sampling pizza in many different Mohawk Valley shops and restaurants--all over Central New York. Then, just about a mile from our home in New Hartford, up pops another one. Village Pizza is now open for business right on Genesee Street, located where The Italian Chef used to be .

Sal Grande (pictured) had owned a pizza shop a few years ago, but when the prime vacancy occurred at the building right at the corner of Genesee and Oxford, he seized the opportunity. The space should look familiar:

Credit: Beth Coombs/TSM

The location is primo, and so is the food. The service is friendly. Village Pizza offers a full menu of wings, soups, salads, sandwiches and various appetizers, such as chicken tenders and meatballs. They also offer catering. The phone number is easy to remember: 315-735-8888.