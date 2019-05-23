Look Inside New Hartford Starbucks Opening May 29th

The brand new Starbucks in New Hartford will be ready to open on Wednesday, May 29, and they let Cindy inside for a sneak peek.

We've been watching the progress of the Starbucks construction, and now we know they are almost ready to open in Consumer Square. If you love Starbucks and know you'll be partaking a lot, then don't forget to signup for their rewards and get some of your favorite things for free. You can also order and pay ahead with their app .

For those new to Starbucks, they serve coffee, espresso, frappuccinos. Cold brew, teas, and more. For food, they carry protein boxes and bowls that boast 20g of protein or more. You can also grab a power wrap or sandwich, yogurt, fruit, and of course, muffins, cookies, danish, bagels, for a full list check out their menu .

We love the fact that Starbucks is dog-friendly! Our furry friends get a free Puppuccino, a small cup of whipped cream. Cindy's dog Lexi approves. Look at that smile!