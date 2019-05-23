Dog Needed For New Movie Filming In CNY

The producers of “The Night House” have issued an open casting call for a well-groomed dog to play a part in the movie.

Does your dog have that 'star' quality Hollywood is looking for? Syracuse.com reports that movie producers are looking for a medium/large breed dog that’s older/elderly and well-groomed. He or she needs to be house-trained, friendly, even-tempered, and experienced with social gatherings. Pet owners must be eager to work, be patient, and have a flexible schedule. The lucky pooch will play the pet of one of the actors in the movie.

If interested, contact thenighthousefilm@gmail.com with photos of your dog, plus breed, age, weight and contact info.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Variety reports Rebecca Hall will star in the independent horror-thriller “ The Night House ” directed by David Bruckner and produced by David S. Goyer. The movie is about a widow who begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets.

Syracuse.com reports that filming has started at Maxwells in Hanover Square on Wednesday. The production will also use the Greater Syracuse Soundstage (formerly known as the nanofilm hub in DeWitt) and be eligible for the NY State Film Tax Credit program.