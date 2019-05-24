Is Burger King Really Paying Off Central New York Student Loans?

On social media, Burger King announced a new promotion that will help get rid of some lucky customers college debt.

Burger King posted a video to their Facebook page explaining the promotion. Fox News reports that the way to go into the running to have Burger King pay off some of that debt is by making a purchase off of the Burger King's mobile app.

"BK App users can enter to win a chance at total student loan payoff," wrote Burger King in a statement, noting that around 65 percent of college grads leave school with studen debt. "Beginning May 23 through June 6, Burger King will give away up to $250,000 to help graduates pay off their loans."

Burger King is pushing users to Whopper Loans for more info.