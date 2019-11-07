While most of Central New Yorkers take the forecast of snow with a bit of a nod toward the calendar, there are others around New York who tend to lean toward a more extreme preparation plan.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In a five-page statement on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s official website, the Democrat urges New Yorkers to prepare for difficult driving conditions and colder temperatures and to “stay off the roads if possible to allow response vehicles to do their work quickly and effectively.”

The Governor’s office says the North Country, Mohawk Valley and Capital Regions and some higher peaks of the Adirondacks may see up to six inches of snow “but this should be isolated and at elevations above three-thousand feet.”

Still, the Department of Transportation is deploying six large plow trucks each from the Southern Tier and Central New York and four from the Mid-Hudson region to the Mohawk Valley.

The state offers winter weather safety information at the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services website.