New York is Full of Foot Fanatics, Among Top States for Foot Fetishism

***DISCLAIMER: The following article contains NSFW subject matter. Reader discretion is advised.***

New Yorkers with a foot fetish-- "step" right up!

According to a groundbreaking (and unnecessary) new study by the website FeetFinder, America is apparently pretty obsessed with feet. Using the latest foot analytics, researchers found which states are kicking up the most interest in foot fetishes via Google search terms.

Canva Canva loading...

FeetFinder collected data over the past 12 months by using 27 different foot-related terms, including “feet finder,” “feet pics,” “feet finder reviews,” “feet finder app,” “what is feet finder,” “how to sell feet pics,” “feet pics for sale,” “sell feet pics,” “fun with feet,” “instafeet,” “fun with feet reviews,” “sell feet pictures online,” “toe pics,” “is selling feet pics dangerous,” “foot slave,” “foot femdom,” “foot worship,” “feet licking,” “celebrity soles,” “foot domination,” “sexy feet,” “pretty feet,” “good feet,” “hot feet,” “feet videos,” “sucking toes”, “bare feet”, “selling feet”.

Regarding the study's findings, a representative from FeetFinder said:

Foot fetishes are common across America and seem to be growing in popularity year on year. Even so, celebrities including Britney Spears, Quentin Tarantino, and Elvis Presley have openly spoken about having a foot fetish. Today, the fascination with feet pictures is more socially accepted as individuals feel more comfortable expressing their interests and engaging with like-minded communities.

I don't mean to kink shame here, but... yeeeeeaaahhh, I don't get it. I guess I'm whatever the opposite of this is. Feet are gross! I am staunchly anti-foot. Anyone who wants to wear socks with sandals, you go right ahead. And feel free to leave your shoes on next time you're at my place.

See how the rest of the United States of Perversion measures up below:

Rank State Average Monthly Search Volume Average Monthly Search Volume (per 100k) 1 Nevada 17,078 537 2 Arizona 36,798 500 3 Florida 109,757 493 4 Colorado 28,251 483 5 Georgia 52,242 478 6 Texas 142,467 474 7 New York 91,067 462 8 North Carolina 49,168 459 9 Utah 15,524 459 10 California 176,748 452 11 Rhode Island 4,720 431 12 Pennsylvania 55,395 427 13 Tennessee 29,880 423 14 Ohio 49,697 422 15 Connecticut 15,188 418 16 Massachusetts 29,194 418 17 Illinois 52,325 415 18 Oregon 17,498 412 19 Virginia 35,756 411 20 Maryland 25,374 411 21 Washington 31,780 408 22 Oklahoma 16,253 404 23 New Jersey 37,437 404 24 Indiana 27,506 402 25 Missouri 24,703 399 26 Michigan 38,950 388 27 Kentucky 17,341 384 28 South Carolina 20,260 383 29 West Virginia 6,799 383 30 Hawaii 5,508 382 31 Delaware 3,893 382 32 Nebraska 7,498 380 33 New Mexico 7,982 377 34 Alabama 18,560 365 35 Maine 4,988 360 36 Arkansas 10,930 358 37 Wisconsin 21,118 358 38 New Hampshire 4,972 356 39 Kansas 10,100 343 40 Louisiana 15,626 340 41 Iowa 10,830 338 42 North Dakota 2,602 333 43 Wyoming 1,903 327 44 Idaho 6,318 325 45 Minnesota 18,268 319 46 Alaska 2,276 310 47 Mississippi 9,044 307 48 Vermont 1,912 295 49 Montana 3,305 294 50 South Dakota 2,613 287

Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Upstate New York's Adult Video Stores Why are the floors sticky? Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

The 7 Biggest Eyesores You'll Find on Upstate New York Lawns Not everyone can afford a professional landscaper, but that doesn't mean you can't take pride in where you live. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips