New York is Full of Foot Fanatics, Among Top States for Foot Fetishism
***DISCLAIMER: The following article contains NSFW subject matter. Reader discretion is advised.***
New Yorkers with a foot fetish-- "step" right up!
According to a groundbreaking (and unnecessary) new study by the website FeetFinder, America is apparently pretty obsessed with feet. Using the latest foot analytics, researchers found which states are kicking up the most interest in foot fetishes via Google search terms.
FeetFinder collected data over the past 12 months by using 27 different foot-related terms, including “feet finder,” “feet pics,” “feet finder reviews,” “feet finder app,” “what is feet finder,” “how to sell feet pics,” “feet pics for sale,” “sell feet pics,” “fun with feet,” “instafeet,” “fun with feet reviews,” “sell feet pictures online,” “toe pics,” “is selling feet pics dangerous,” “foot slave,” “foot femdom,” “foot worship,” “feet licking,” “celebrity soles,” “foot domination,” “sexy feet,” “pretty feet,” “good feet,” “hot feet,” “feet videos,” “sucking toes”, “bare feet”, “selling feet”.
READ ALSO: Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Upstate New York's Adult Video Stores
Regarding the study's findings, a representative from FeetFinder said:
Foot fetishes are common across America and seem to be growing in popularity year on year. Even so, celebrities including Britney Spears, Quentin Tarantino, and Elvis Presley have openly spoken about having a foot fetish. Today, the fascination with feet pictures is more socially accepted as individuals feel more comfortable expressing their interests and engaging with like-minded communities.
I don't mean to kink shame here, but... yeeeeeaaahhh, I don't get it. I guess I'm whatever the opposite of this is. Feet are gross! I am staunchly anti-foot. Anyone who wants to wear socks with sandals, you go right ahead. And feel free to leave your shoes on next time you're at my place.
See how the rest of the United States of Perversion measures up below:
|Rank
|State
|Average Monthly Search Volume
|Average Monthly Search Volume (per 100k)
|1
|Nevada
|17,078
|537
|2
|Arizona
|36,798
|500
|3
|Florida
|109,757
|493
|4
|Colorado
|28,251
|483
|5
|Georgia
|52,242
|478
|6
|Texas
|142,467
|474
|7
|New York
|91,067
|462
|8
|North Carolina
|49,168
|459
|9
|Utah
|15,524
|459
|10
|California
|176,748
|452
|11
|Rhode Island
|4,720
|431
|12
|Pennsylvania
|55,395
|427
|13
|Tennessee
|29,880
|423
|14
|Ohio
|49,697
|422
|15
|Connecticut
|15,188
|418
|16
|Massachusetts
|29,194
|418
|17
|Illinois
|52,325
|415
|18
|Oregon
|17,498
|412
|19
|Virginia
|35,756
|411
|20
|Maryland
|25,374
|411
|21
|Washington
|31,780
|408
|22
|Oklahoma
|16,253
|404
|23
|New Jersey
|37,437
|404
|24
|Indiana
|27,506
|402
|25
|Missouri
|24,703
|399
|26
|Michigan
|38,950
|388
|27
|Kentucky
|17,341
|384
|28
|South Carolina
|20,260
|383
|29
|West Virginia
|6,799
|383
|30
|Hawaii
|5,508
|382
|31
|Delaware
|3,893
|382
|32
|Nebraska
|7,498
|380
|33
|New Mexico
|7,982
|377
|34
|Alabama
|18,560
|365
|35
|Maine
|4,988
|360
|36
|Arkansas
|10,930
|358
|37
|Wisconsin
|21,118
|358
|38
|New Hampshire
|4,972
|356
|39
|Kansas
|10,100
|343
|40
|Louisiana
|15,626
|340
|41
|Iowa
|10,830
|338
|42
|North Dakota
|2,602
|333
|43
|Wyoming
|1,903
|327
|44
|Idaho
|6,318
|325
|45
|Minnesota
|18,268
|319
|46
|Alaska
|2,276
|310
|47
|Mississippi
|9,044
|307
|48
|Vermont
|1,912
|295
|49
|Montana
|3,305
|294
|50
|South Dakota
|2,613
|287
