New York is Full of Foot Fanatics, Among Top States for Foot Fetishism

***DISCLAIMER: The following article contains NSFW subject matter. Reader discretion is advised.***

New Yorkers with a foot fetish-- "step" right up!

According to a groundbreaking (and unnecessary) new study by the website FeetFinder, America is apparently pretty obsessed with feet. Using the latest foot analytics, researchers found which states are kicking up the most interest in foot fetishes via Google search terms.

FeetFinder collected data over the past 12 months by using 27 different foot-related terms, including “feet finder,” “feet pics,” “feet finder reviews,” “feet finder app,” “what is feet finder,” “how to sell feet pics,” “feet pics for sale,” “sell feet pics,” “fun with feet,” “instafeet,” “fun with feet reviews,” “sell feet pictures online,” “toe pics,” “is selling feet pics dangerous,” “foot slave,” “foot femdom,” “foot worship,” “feet licking,” “celebrity soles,” “foot domination,” “sexy feet,” “pretty feet,” “good feet,” “hot feet,” “feet videos,” “sucking toes”, “bare feet”, “selling feet”.

Regarding the study's findings, a representative from FeetFinder said:

Foot fetishes are common across America and seem to be growing in popularity year on year. Even so, celebrities including Britney Spears, Quentin Tarantino, and Elvis Presley have openly spoken about having a foot fetish. Today, the fascination with feet pictures is more socially accepted as individuals feel more comfortable expressing their interests and engaging with like-minded communities.

I don't mean to kink shame here, but... yeeeeeaaahhh, I don't get it. I guess I'm whatever the opposite of this is. Feet are gross! I am staunchly anti-foot. Anyone who wants to wear socks with sandals, you go right ahead. And feel free to leave your shoes on next time you're at my place.

See how the rest of the United States of Perversion measures up below:

Rank StateAverage Monthly Search VolumeAverage Monthly Search Volume (per 100k)
1Nevada 17,078  537
2Arizona36,798500
3Florida109,757493
4Colorado28,251483
5Georgia52,242478
6Texas142,467474
7  New York 91,067  462
8North Carolina49,168459
9Utah15,524459
10California176,748452
11Rhode Island4,720431
12Pennsylvania55,395427
13Tennessee29,880423
14Ohio49,697422
15Connecticut15,188418
16Massachusetts29,194418
17Illinois52,325415
18Oregon17,498412
19Virginia35,756411
20Maryland25,374411
21Washington31,780408
22Oklahoma16,253404
23New Jersey37,437404
24Indiana27,506402
25Missouri24,703399
26Michigan38,950388
27Kentucky17,341384
28South Carolina20,260383
29West Virginia6,799383
30Hawaii5,508382
31Delaware3,893382
32Nebraska7,498380
33New Mexico7,982377
34Alabama18,560365
35Maine4,988360
36Arkansas10,930358
37Wisconsin21,118358
38New Hampshire4,972356
39Kansas10,100343
40Louisiana15,626340
41Iowa10,830338
42North Dakota2,602333
43Wyoming1,903327
44Idaho6,318325
45Minnesota18,268319
46Alaska2,276310
47Mississippi9,044307
48Vermont1,912295
49Montana3,305294
50South Dakota2,613287

