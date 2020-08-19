A New York farms is celebrating the 100 year anniversary of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote with a Susan B Anthony corn maze.

Beginning in the 1800s, women organized, petitioned, and picketed to win the right to vote, but it took them decades to accomplish their goal. Between 1878, when the amendment was first introduced in Congress, and August 18, 1920, when it was ratified, champions of voting rights for women worked tirelessly. Supporters often met fierce resistance. Opponents heckled, jailed, and sometimes physically abused them.

On May 21, 1919, the House of Representatives passed the amendment, and 2 weeks later, the Senate followed. When Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the amendment on August 18, 1920, the amendment passed its final hurdle of obtaining the agreement of three-fourths of the states.

Wickham Farms in Rochester, New York celebrates women's right to vote with a Susan B Anthony corn maze.

Photo Credit - Wickham Farms

The corn maze is just one of 20 different attractions the whole family can enjoy at Wickham farms. There's apple and pumpkin picking, hayrides, mini golf, a lavender field, farm animals and a field of sunflowers, with plenty of photo opportunities until September 7th.

For two weekends in September the kids can enjoy the Candy Drop. Each day at 2pm on September 12th, 13th, 19th and 20th, a helicopter will fly over the farm and rain down candy.

Wickham Farms is located at 1315 Sweets Corners Road in Penfield, New York and is open daily from 10am to 7pm. Masks are required. Guests and employees will need to practice social distancing.

Learn more and get tickets at Wickhamfarms.com.