New York Extends Expired Driver’s Licenses Again

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued an Executive Order which extends the period that expired driver’s licenses are still valid.

Through the whole pandemic, Cuomo has done this a handful of times already. The new extension is through December 3rd, 2020.

If your driver's license expired March 1, 2020 or after it will remain valid until at least December 3, 2020 but officials say you should renew it as soon as possible."

Drivers License and learner permit expirations are now extended through December 3rd. Here in New York, you can renew up to 1 year before and 2 years after your license expires.

Renewal anytime within this period will not affect the expiration date of your new driver license or the fees. "

Deadline to renew car registrations in New York passed

While his executive order has extended license, it did not extend car registration. WENY reports the final deadline passed on Tuesday, November 3rd. Expired registrations and non-driver identification cards can be renewed entirely online. Those who do not have an up-to-date registration can get a ticket.

Cuomo's order applied to any vehicle with an inspection that was current as of March 1st 2020. About 10.5 million vehicles are registered to operate statewide here in New York. There are about 10,000 auto shops with state certification to perform inspections. The DMV has a tool online for you to find a shop close to you.

New York inspection shops had performed 739,000 fewer inspections from March through August 2020 than they had the same period the prior year, according to the Democrat and Chronicle.