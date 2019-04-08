Photo via Turning Stone

Don't you wish you could win big when gambling? That dream became a reality of one Upstate New Yorker from Delhi who won $431,760 on a $5 bet at Turning Stone .

This jackpot pay out marks the largest jackpot of the year at Turning Stone. The winner was a guest, who would like to remain anonymous. They were playing one the casino’s popular Wheel of Fortune wide area progressive games, which are connected to other slot machines in the region, making the jackpots some of the largest guests can win.

Congrats to that lucky winner, and may you enjoy the jackpot!