With The Walking Dead still the number one drama on cable (and the number two drama on all of TV behind the juggernaut that is This Is Us ), AMC has announced that a second spinoff is in the works and officially headed to television. Via Deadline , here is the plot description of the show.

The new spinoff will feature two young female protagonists and focus on what the network said in its official release is ‘the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it.’ The hook, according to the description, will be to see who remains good and who turns evil.

The series will join the main Walking Dead , which starts its tenth season on AMC this coming fall, and the first spinoff Fear the Walking Dead , a prequel whose fifth season is set to launch in June. And this new show is also in addition to whatever spinoff movies are in store as well; there are supposedly three films coming centered on Andrew Lincoln’s character, Rick Grimes, following what happened to him after his departure from the series during its ninth season.

That is a whole lot of zombie stuff for one network — with more on the way now thanks to this third ongoing series. This show sounds intriguing though, with a different perspective on the undead thanks to its unique main characters. The new Walking Dead spinoff is expected to premiere in 2020.