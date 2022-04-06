Ask anybody who's done it-- there are definite pros and cons to working from home.

The pros: pajamas. You could feasibly just roll out of bed and start working. Don't feel like pants that day? Don't bother. In fact, many work-from-home veterans report just "dressing from the waist up" for those Zoom calls.

The cons: Lack of discipline. It's often easy to get distracted at home with pets, kids, bills, and other things you temporarily push to the back of your mind when you come to the office everyday.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people got their first taste of working from home when New York mandated non-essential buildings to temporarily close their doors. And indeed, with the introduction of vaccines and cases dropping across the country, much normalcy has returned, but many workplaces are still allowing -- and even embracing -- work from home positions. But some people's home environments may not be as conducive to productivity as others.

The state you live in may have a lot to do with that, according to a study by wallethub.com. They took each state (and the District of Columbia) and looked at "Work Environment" and "Living Environment" and there were different categories considered, including:

• Share of Population Working from Home (Pre-COVID)

• Share of Potential Telecommuters

• Highest Households' Internet Access

• Highest Cybersecurity

• Lowest Average Retail Price of Electricity

• Lowest Internet Cost

SO WHERE DOES NEW YORK RANK AMONG BEST STATES TO WORK FROM HOME?

New York ranked #10 on the list of best states to work from home, which ain't too shabby. We ranked fifth in "Living Environment" and 22nd in "Work Environment."

It might be something to consider when you're negotiating a raise or looking for a new company to work for. Because not putting on pants is pretty great.

