Kids Driving You Nuts? Syracuse Hotel Offering Rooms For the Day

If you've been working from home during the quarantine, you may be starting to lose your mind. Thankfully, a local hotel is offering their services to central New Yorkers who may need a little escape to get some actual work done.

The Holiday Inn Express on South Bay Road in North Syracuse is renting out its rooms for $35. In this new promotion, you can check in any time after 7 a.m., but you'll have to check out the same day before 9 p.m. If you want to make it an overnight stay, it'll cost an additional $30. Guests will have full access to amenities like WiFi and desk space.

Conrad Struzik, the hotel's general manager, told CNYCentral his employees are following all recommendations from the CDC and constantly disinfecting rooms and public spaces to ensure they can keep serving the central New York community.

"We’re here. We’re open for business," Struzik told CNYCentral. "We’re in the hospitality business and we’re here to take care of you and make your life easier to find what works for you, even if it’s a getaway because you are stuck at home."

If you'd like to rent out a room for the day and escape the quarantine craziness for a bit, you can make a reservation by calling 315-454-0999.