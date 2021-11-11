The Utica Police Department has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred in Utica.

UPDATE- 11/11/2021- 9:26PM

The Utica Police Department confirms that Shaina Lackey has been located safe and unharmed:

We are continuing our investigation in an effort to determine the circumstances surrounding this or the veracity of the statements made. We will release any updates as they occur.

At this time the Amber alert has been canceled as well

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

According to the alert, the abduction happened near Arthur Street and Steuben Street in Utica at about 5:15PM on 11/11/2021.

The CHILD, Shaina Lackey is a White female, approximately 14 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Shaina was last seen wearing Black sweatpants, black hooded sweatshirt with a Ralph Lauren logo, white sneakers.

Currently the alert The SUSPECT, Unknown is a White male. The suspect was last seen wearing Dark clothing with a mask.

According to the Utica Police Department, it was reported that a 14-year-old female was walking with other parties when a white SUV or van pulled up to them. As the vehicle did this, two individuals wearing masks and dark clothing exited the vehicle, grabbed the 14-year-old, and forcibly put her into the vehicle. It was reported that the vehicle then drove northbound on Steuben Street.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Utica Police Department at (315)735-3301 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

