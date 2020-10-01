New York Adding Electric Vehicle Charging Hubs on Thruway

With an aggressive goal of reducing carbon emissions in New York by 85% in the next 30 years, the state is unveiling plans to install electric vehicle charging hubs at Park and Ride lots along the Thruway in upstate New York. Four sites have already been completed with five more expected to be finished in the next two months.

The goal of the program is too encourage drivers to drive electric vehicles to the Park and Ride lots, then utilize public transportation or car pooling to complete their commute. The Level 2 charging stations are provided by the New York State Thruway Authority and New York Power Authority through the EVolve NY and Charge NY programs.

Each site can accommodate two electric vehicles charging at the same time and will fully recharge a battery in about 4 to 5 hours. The four lots currently completed and operational are at the following locations:

Exit 18 (New Paltz)

Exit 21 (Catskills)

Exit 43 (Manchester)

Exit 48A (Pembroke)

Over the next two months, New York plans to complete charging stations at five more locations:

Exit 27 (Amsterdam)

Exit 30 (Herkimer)

Exit 34 (Canastota)

Exit 38 (Liverpool)

Exit 49 (Depew)

The overall plan calls for 200 chargers at 50 mile intervals at fifty locations by the end of the year. Costs are priced at $0.35 per kWh with most sessions costing below $30. Learn more about costs and the overall plan at Evovle NY's website. The map below features current and future charging station locations.