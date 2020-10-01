City Of Rome Celebrating 40th Anniversary Of Empire Strikes Back

For the next event in its outdoor movie series, Cinema Capitol of Rome will present the 1980 classic “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”

Screenings will be at the Cinema location in Rome at 230 West Dominick Street. It's all in recognition of the movie’s 40th anniversary and will run at 7PM Thursday through Saturday, October 1st - 3rd.

According to the Rome Sentinel, the show will take place in the Capitol’s Courtyard at the end of the tunnel between Cinema Capitol and the historic Capitol Theatre. Admission is “pay what you like” and all contributions are appreciated. Tickets will be available in-person at the cinema box office beginning at 6PM each night. Tickets are also available ahead of time at online.

The concession stand will be open and restrooms will be available. Patrons must wear masks when not seated for the movie and parties will be seated at least 6-feet apart. Patrons are asked to bring their own seats, but these can be provided if necessary. It is also recommended that patrons bring blankets or warm coats."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In The Courtyard: The Nightmare Before Christmas

The next courtyard movie night after Star Wars is Thursday October 15th. You can catch the Halloween classic "The Nightmare Before Christmas." You can learn more online in advance of that showing. Pay what you'd like pricing for this movie will also be in place, ranging from $2 - $19.