New Website Answers Questions About Kids Vaccines In New York

Governor Kathy Hochul is announcing new guidance and resources to support the vaccination of 5 to 11 year-olds in New York State.

That includes a new website for parents and guardians with answers to frequently asked questions.

The new website for parents and guardians includes new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

"This is the moment all of us have been waiting for, the opportunity to protect more of our children from this dangerous virus," Governor Hochul said. "As we head into the holiday season, I urge all parents and guardians to reach out to their pediatricians and family physicians to get their 5 - 11 year-olds vaccinated against COVID-19. We finally have this vaccine available to help keep our children, as well as our loved ones, safe and healthy, and it is critical that we take advantage of it."

The New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force endorsed CDC's statement and official recommendations this week, commending the thorough and transparent process of our nation's federal health agencies in delivering a safe and effective vaccine for children.

COVID-19 vaccine, with one-third of the dosage that is given to adolescents and adults, was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children 5 through 11 years of age.

The Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is already being administered by providers in New York State.

Parents looking to schedule a vaccine appointment for children 5 to 11 years old are encouraged to contact their child's pediatrician, family physician, or county health department.

