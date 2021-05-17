The Utica Comets wrapped up their 2021 season on Sunday, their last game as an affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks.

The team wasted little time showing off the same logo, but with a new color scheme on Monday afternoon on Facebook. It's the same Comets' emblem fans have seen for the last few years, but instead of blue and green, it's red and black:

Earlier this month the Canucks officially announced plans to relocate their AHL affiliate to Abbotsford, British Columbia, leaving the future of hockey in Utica in question. However, following approval from the AHL's Board of Governors, Utica Comets' President Rob Esche announced a new ten-year deal with the New Jersey Devils to bring their minor-league operation to the Utica's Adirondack Bank Center.

