New Tom Hanks Movie Films Scenes in Western New York

A new Tom Hanks movie set to be released later this year shot scenes in Niagara Falls this past weekend.

The comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" stars Hollywood A-lister Hanks as an ornery retiree and widower who develops an unlikely friendship with his new neighbors. Hanks, who also serves as producer on the film, was not actually present for the filming, but his wife Rita Wilson and youngest son Truman Hanks were spotted in town. Wilson serves as co-producer on the project, while Truman plays a younger version of his father's character.

The scenes were shot on the Maid of the Mist Niagara Falls tourist vessel, and the Moonlite Motel, according to the Buffalo Niagara Film Office.

"A Man Called Otto" is an American remake of a Swedish film, "A Man Called Ove," which was in turn was based on a Frederick Backman novel of the same name. The screenplay was written by David Magee ("Life of Pi", "Finding Neverland") and is directed by Marc Forster ("Monster's Ball," "World War Z").

"A Man Called Otto" was primarily shot in Ohio and Pennsylvania, although the scenes shot in Niagara Falls are expected to take place there.

With "Otto" set for release on Christmas Day 2022, it marks another busy acting year for Tom Hanks. He also stars as Elvis Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker in the Elvis biopic set for release on June 24th, and Geppetto in the live-action version of "Pinocchio" for Disney, slated for September.

