Saranac Offering Cool New Stein Designs, Including One Spooky One

Halloween might be over, but that doesn't mean you can't lurch for the new Uncle Charlie "Zombie" stein, one of three new stein designs recently unveiled by Saranac.

F.X. Matt Brewing, who owns Saranac, posted the new designs on Facebook back on October 19th. The new steins are being released in part to commemorate 2022's Prohibition Repeal Day. Utica Club is famous for being the first beer sold after the 18th Amendment was repealed by the 21st.

The standout of the three new designs is arguably the Uncle Chalrie Zombie stein. I mean, just check out the mug on this stein!

Saranac via Facebook Saranac via Facebook loading...

Uncle Charlie is back from the dead! Feeling as good as ever, he’s dressed up and his first mission was to grab a UC. His shorts may have slightly ripped over the years, he may be missing a piece of his skull, and he can’t seem to find his eye… BUT, he’s back with only one mission: Throw the BEST 2022 Prohibition Repeal Day party ever!

In addition to Uncle Charlie, there is also the Utica Club Grenade stein:

Saranac via Facebook Saranac via Facebook loading...

And you can also pre-order Forest the Puppy, decked out in his holiday attire:

Saranac via Facebook Saranac via Facebook loading...

The new steins are limited to two per customer. You can direct all inquiries to shop@saranac.com.

STRENGTHEN YOUR STEIN GAME

Steins have long been associated with F.X. Matt Brewing and Saranac. Back when Prohibition was repealed, the company pushed Utica Club as its flagship beer, and Schultz & Dooley were the talking beer steins that wanted to sell it to you. In the early TV commercials, the steins were voiced by legendary comedian Jonathan Winters.

Check Out Saranac's Biergarten Plans The F.X. Matt Brewing Company has announced plans for the Saranac Biergarten coming to the city of Utica for Spring 2022.

10 Breweries in Central New York You Need To Visit At Least Once Have a little brouhaha with a locally made brew! Central New York is pretty blessed to have some amazing breweries in our back yard. Here's ten different options you need to visit at least once.