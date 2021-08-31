Check Out This Super Rare 1930’s Utica Club Neon Sign – It Could Be Yours

If you love collecting Utica Club beer signs and more, this super rare 1930's neon sign is for you. Of course, it does come at an extremely large price tag.

Listed on eBay for $13,999, this piece of local beer history can be yours. Yes, you read that right, $13,999 or best offer.

The sign was manufactured by a company called Flexlume signs from Buffalo.

This sign has the Flexlume signature "wavy crimped" tin. The sign was actually completed and sold by White's Sign company also located in Buffalo and was owned by a family member of the Flexlume ownership. Its a rare and amazing piece and will be appreciated by whomever owns it."

For almost $14K, you would imagine the sign is in great working condition. It was safely stored in the Flexlume building until 2018.

The sign had one side restored and one side left original. We were able to purchase the original half off the buyer, and re assembled it in its unrestored form as you see shown.

The sign measures 5' by 32" and is easy to hang with the nice housing and hanger mounts as shown:

Utica Club Brief History

Utica Club was originally a brand of soda with flavors such as lime and lemon rickey, ginger ale, and even lime and lithia, better known today as lithium. Yes, lithium! When prohibition ended in 1933, Utica Club was the first legal beer sold in the United States. The Schultz and Dooley advertisements helped make Utica Club a household name. You can read some more really cool Utica Club facts from WUTR here.

