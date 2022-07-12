[PHOTOS:] Did We Catch You At The Boilermaker Post Race Party?

Running the Boilermaker is such a huge accomplishment for anyone participating in the race, so it only makes sense that after such an accomplishment, you party. That's exactly what happens each and every year in the back parking lot of the F.X. Matt Brewery in Downtown Utica.

Thousands of runners, spectators, race staff and volunteers gathered for the Saranac Boilermaker Post Race party on Columbia Street. Not only was there incredible live music by local musicians, but free food for runners and free Utica Club for all.

It truly was an amazing day for the city of Utica. Beautiful weather makes for an awesome party. Did we catch you in the action? Check out the photos below.

Boilermaker Post Race Party 2022 We had a blast at the 2022 Boilermaker Post Race Party. Live music, free beer, what could be better? Did we catch you during the action?

And with that, the 45th running of the Utica Boilermaker is in the books. After being run in October last year, the Boilermaker returned to its traditional second Sunday in July date.

Boilermaker officials held a post-race news conference on Monday at Boilermaker Headquarters.

Race Director, Jim Staistatis called it a “Picture Perfect” day for a race.

Everybody was happy. Everybody I saw at the post-race party, smiling, just having a great time. Everything just went picture perfect.

An incredible total of 5,848 runners finished the 15K race, while 2,848 finished the 5K. Runners for 42 states and the District of Columbia and 11 countries took part in the race.

Boilermaker Road Race Winners:

Jemal Mekonnen of Ethiopia was the winner of the 2022 Boilermaker in record-time. Mekonnen won the race in 42:38, breaking the 12-year old course record set by Lelisa Desisa of Ethopia in 2010

The women's winner was Rosemary Wanjiru of Kenya, who took home a $10,000 Super Bonus as part of the Professional Road Racing (PRRO) 25 th Championship.

Championship. Daniel Romanchuck of Champaign, IL won his fifth Boilermaker Wheelchair title in a course record time of 31:44 while Jenna Fesemyer of Champaign, IL won her second Boilermaker title in the women's division. Last year's Men's Wheelchair Champion Hermin Garic of Utica finished second.

See you next year.

Did We Catch You Crossing The 2022 Utica Boilermaker Road Race Finish Line? Boilermaker Sunday is back in July! The morning started with sunshine and brisk air. The finish line was already lined up with fans ready to cheer on their family and friends as early as 6:45 AM.

Scroll to see if we caught you crossing the finish line, or someone you know! Congrats again to all the participants of the 2022 Boilermaker Road Race.

The Boilermaker Road Race took place Sunday, July 10th, 2022.