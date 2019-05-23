No Supervised Swimming at Sylvan Beach for Memorial Day

If you were planning on taking a swim in Oneida Lake this Memorial Day weekend, you're going to be disappointed.

Due to a lack of lifeguards, the supervised swimming area at Sylvan Beach will not be opened. Mayor Greg Horan tells CNYCentral that they simply couldn't find enough guards to make it safe to swim.

The weekend forecast calls for some rain and clouds, but on Memorial Day Monday, the weather should be sunny and mild - even more tempting for beach goers who might have been looking forward to playing in the water.

The Mayor stressed that the beach itself is open, and the Sylvan Beach businesses are ready to welcome visitors for the holiday weekend.

[h/t CNYCentral.com]