See Stills From Martin Scorsese’s New Bob Dylan Documentary

Netflix revealed the first stills from Martin Scorsese ’s new documentary about Bob Dylan ’s 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour, which arrives on June 12 following a limited theater release the previous day.

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese has been in production for years and is described as “an alchemic mix of fact and fantasy” that explores the road trip in the context of “a country ripe for reinvention.”

You can see the stills, which offer a hint at what to expect, below.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

In previous announcements, Netflix said the work was “part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream” and that it “captures the troubled spirit of America in 1975 and the joyous music that Dylan performed during the fall of that year.” With a guest list that included Roger McGuinn , Joan Baez , Allen Ginsberg, Joni Mitchell and Ringo Starr , the tour has acquired legendary status and won Dylan some of the best live reviews of his career.

A 148-track, 14-disc CD box set of material from the tour arrives ahead of the movie on June 7. It includes the five complete performances that were professionally recorded across two discs each, along with previously unreleased rehearsal recordings in a hotel and at S.I.R. Studios.

Dylan and Scorsese first worked together on the 2005 movie No Direction Home , which explored Dylan’s switch from folk to rock in the ‘60s and won a Grammy Award for Best Long-Form Video.