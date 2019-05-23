Summer hasn't officially arrived in Central New York until the first Saranac Thursday. Whether it's your first or your fiftieth, there are some rules you should know.

If you have somehow lived in Central New York all this time and still don't know what Saranac Thursday is, it's essentially a rite of passage. Every summer, the FX Matt Brewery opens it's courtyard to welcome people to listen to live music and, of course, drink beer. The event raises money for The United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica.

We asked about the 'unwritten rules' of the event, and you gave us the very best.

The 17 Unwritten Rules of Saranac Thursday

First rule of Saranac Thursday, never talk about Saranac Thursday.

Go pee before you get there. And the corollary: No public urination (maybe that one is written.)

On Thursday....stop asking if your friends are “going down” to Saranac....you’re either in or out.

Always get two beers at a time - the line gets crazy. Double fist.

You either eat dinner before you go or you do the food trucks after the “concert” and before you leave Varick Street.

If you don’t do food trucks, you have to do pizza before you go home OR Zeinas!

If you don’t visit 6/7 of the bars during the night, did you even go?

If you don’t go see "The Bomb" play, you aren’t a real Saranac-ian.

If you dont play a terrible cover of Tom Petty's 'American Girl' for the crowd to sing along to, they don't invite your band back.

Have a ride.

And a phone charger.

And money.

If you're over 40 and do not live with in walking distance... go home at 10.

Enjoy the local beers, but don't be a goof who degrades the Saranac brand. Don't get sloppy.

Don't get caught in a Observer-Dispatch ISpy photo if you're gonna call into work on Friday.

Never rat on your friends, and always keep your mouth shut.

No "getting busy" in the port-a-potties.

Should be the same as life...don't be a d$%&.

