A New License Plate In New York State

There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced this week that there is a new option for those who would like to custominze their vehicles license plate. The DMV says newly redesigned Rotary International custom plates are now available for order. The plate features the Rotary International logo and the motto of the organization which is "Service Above Self."

It is perfect timing as International Peace Day is being celebrated this week.

If you prefer to fully customize your plates, there are lots of options. They will cost you additional fees here in New York State.

Passenger and Commercial Plates:

Initial Cost = $60.00

Annual Fee = $31.25

Motorcycle Plates:

Initial Cost = $35.00

Annual Fee = $18.75

