If you're doing some spring cleaning, you can literally dump-off and properly dispose of unwanted electronics and other items as a waste collection organized by New York State Senator Joe Griffo.

It's going on Saturday, April 23 at the Oneida Herkimer Solid Waste Authority on Leland Ave in Utica.

Items to be collected include electronics, like TVs, old computers or laptops other items, whether they are broken, old, or simply unwanted.

Prescription medications are also being collection, but this does not include any sharpes or needles.

Electronics shouldn't be thrown in a landfill and have many parts that can be reused or recycled. Additionally, the prescription collection ensures medicines are flushed down the toilet or dropped in a landfill, as the medicines can seep into and contaminate soil and local waterways.

Also, if you have have sensitive documents that contain personal information, Confidata will also be on hand that day, taking and shredding those paper items.

For questions or more information, contact Senator Griffo's Office at 315-793-9072.

Flooding Washes Out Roads, Homes & Businesses in CNY

CNY Man Pulls Three Drivers From Flood in His Underwear

Tropical Storm Fred Floods Yards, Homes, Roads All Across Central New York Tropical Storm Fred dumped several inches of rain all across Central New York, flooding yards, homes and roads.

Never Ending Rain Creates Ferocious Flash Flooding in CNY Constant rain creates flash flooding in Central New York

Flood Rescues, Missing Roads, Washed Out Bridges From 2019 Halloween Flood

Devastating Flooding in CNY in 2017 See devastating flooding around Central New York in 2017

If you're doing some spring cleaning, you can literally dump-off and properly dispose of unwanted electronics and other items as a waste collection organized by New York State Senator Joe Griffo.

It's going on Saturday, April 23 at the Oneida Herkimer Solid Waste Authority on Leland Ave in Utica.

Items to be collected include electronics, like TVs, old computers or laptops other items, whether they are broken, old, or simply unwanted.

Prescription medications are also being collection, but this does not include any sharpes or needles.

Electronics shouldn't be thrown in a landfill and have many parts that can be reused or recycled. Additionally, the prescription collection ensures medicines are flushed down the toilet or dropped in a landfill, as the medicines can seep into and contaminate soil and local waterways.

Also, if you have have sensitive documents that contain personal information, Confidata will also be on hand that day, taking and shredding those paper items.

For questions or more information, contact Senator Griffo's Office at 315-793-9072.