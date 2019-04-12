New Hope For Whitesboro Residents Affected By Flooding
After Mother Nature has hit those in Whitesboro the hardest over the last few years with flooding, it looks like relief may be on the way.
WKTV reports that a flood plain restoration project designed to relieve flooding in the Village of Whitesboro is currently underway.
Construction equipment is moving roughly 78 hundred truckloads of earth along the Sauquoit Creek. A total of 12 retaining ponds called benches will be built to slow the flow of water, allowing for proper drainage.
So far a temporary bridge has been built to access Commercial Drive, keeping construction vehicles from having to drive through residential neighborhoods. This construction is a just the first step in helping people.
A Landscaping Design Workshop to discuss replanting options for trees will take place at Dunham Manor Park on Thursday April 18th at 5:30pm. The public is invited to contribute feedback.