Deadly Superbug Fungus Reported In New York

The CDC is warning New Yorkers about a potentially deadly fungus that has sent over 300 people to the hospital. Candida Auris is the name of this scary fungus.

News 10 reports that Candida Auris is 'harmful yeast fungus' that is being seen in nursing homes and hospitals. 600 cases of the fungus have been reported in 12 states, half of them in New York.

Candida Auris can enter the bloodstream and spread rapidly wreaking havoc throughout the body, causing serious invasive infections.

Unfortunately infections are extremely hard to treat because it's resistant to most anti-fungal drugs. Symptoms are hard to detect because it's often infecting people who are already sick. Scientists are still working to learn more about the yeast. Right now they recommend washing your hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizers in health care facilities.