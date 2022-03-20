New Hartford vs Manhasset NYS Boys Basketball Class A Title Game

LIVE POSTING OF NEW HARTFORD vs MANHASSET STATE FINAL GAME

Sunday, March 20, 2022

Updates on scoring in Glens Falls as NEW HARTFORD plays Manhasset for the NYS Class A Boys Basketball Championship.

The New Hartford Boys Basketball team is in a physical battle with Section VIII's Manhasset, of Nassau County.

The two teams were back and forth in the first quarter, but New Hartford's perimeter shooting turned cold in the 2nd, scoring only 5 points. Manhasset's aggressive defense has forced the Spartans to take some hurry-up shots that are not dropping of the local team.

New Hartford trails Manhasset by 6, 25-19.

(UPDATED 2PM)

New Hartford's quest for a Class A NYS Title in Boy's Basketball is in jeopardy in Glens Falls as the Spartans have been unable to cut into Manhasset's lead. New Hartford's leader Zach Philopkoski on Saturday has been unable to produce on Sunday, as he's been shadowed by Manhasset's defense. Junior Colton Suriano has 3 triples for New Hartford. Manhassett has been 8 for 8 from the free throw line this far.

Manhasset leads New Hartford going into the final period of play, 39-26.

(Updated 2:23 PM)

Despite an offensive surge, the New Hartford Spartans were unable to stop Manhasset defensively on Sunday in the 4th quarter of their Class A Championship game. Manhasset defeated the Spartans 62-51. Junior Zach Pilipkoski nailed 6 3-pointers, 18 points, in the final quarter of play

NYSPHSAA Class A Championship

End of 1st Quarter

MANHASSET 16

NEW HARTFORD 14

Halftime

MANHASSET 25

NEW HARTFORD 19

End of 3rd Quarter

MANHASSET 39

NEW HARTFORD 26