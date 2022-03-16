Most Pointless Stop Sign in Not Only Central New York But Entire State

Have you ever come across something that leaves you scratching your head because it makes absolutely no sense. There's a stop sign that is not only the most pointless in New Hartford but maybe the entire state of New York.

If you've ever driven behind Lowe's Home Improvement Store off Middle Settlement Road, you'd find an apple orchard, an insurance company, and a hotel. You'd also find a stop sign that baffles the mind.

It sits at the intersection of Ariana Lane and Briana Road. But it only leads one way - around a corner. So why is there a stop sign?

There is a small gravel road that leads to the back of Mia's Place and Par Technologies. But it looks more like a path for ATVs or a heavy-duty truck, than a road for regular traffic. It certainly isn't a highly traveled area. Especially one that requires a stop sign.

There's not just one stop sign either.

There are two stop signs. One on each road.

What the heck are we stopping for. Even if there was bumper-to-bumper traffic on both roads, we can only go one way. Around the corner!

There has been a lot of development in the area. More businesses and roads could be added in the future, requiring a stop sign. But isn't that like putting the horse before the cart? Or should I say the sign before the road?

