Outback Steakhouse, located in the Orchard Shopping Plaza, across the parking lot from Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford, is closing its doors.

After 15 years of business at 8655 Clinton Street, the Australian-themed restaurant is shutting down. The steakhouse employs 51 people. According to corporate headquarters, the final day of operation is Sunday, June 23. For those with questions, you can call the corporate office in Tampa, Florida here: 813-282-1224, extension 3032.

Customers can still use gift cards at other Outbacks. The next closest location is the Outback on Route 31 in Liverpool, just north of Syracuse.

Founded in Tampa in 1988, the chain has about 1,000 locations and is well known for its signature Bloomin' Onion appetizer.