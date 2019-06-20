Watch Trailer for Rush’s New ‘Cinema Strangiato’ Movie

Rush have unveiled a teaser for their upcoming documentary and concert film. You can watch the official trailer for Rush: Cinema Strangiato 2019 below.

The one-night-only event promises “unseen backstage and soundcheck performances,” along with “over two hours of music and unseen interviews.” The origin of the Cinema Strangiato name can be traced to the band’s 1978 instrumental piece “La Villa Strangiato.” While that track was subtitled “An Exercise in Self-Indulgence,” the Cinema Strangiato film is being billed as the first "Annual Exercise in Fan Indulgence."

As previously reported, frontman Geddy Lee recorded a new interview for the film, in which he discusses his 2018 book Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass. Several high-profile Rush fans will also appear in the movie, including Billy Corgan, Tom Morello and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Fans can also expect performance footage from the band’s 2015 R40 40th anniversary tour, including popular songs "Subdivisions," "Tom Sawyer" and "Closer to the Heart."

Rush: Cinema Strangiato 2019 will screen in theaters worldwide on Aug. 21. Tickets for the motion picture event are on sale now and can be purchased at the movie's site.

After four decades as one of progressive rock’s most influential acts, Rush played their final concert together on Aug. 1, 2015. Continuing health issues led drummer Neil Peart to retire, while bandmates Lee and Alex Lifeson insisted the band would not continue without all three members.

Since taking a final bow, the group has remained close friends. Lee and Lifeson even hinted at possible collaborations, though both have maintained that any future work together would be outside the realm of Rush.