‘Halloween’ Is Getting a Sequel in 2020

Well, when Jason Blum tweets a photo of him and Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis, it’s probably a good sign that something Michael Myers-related is brewing. Blum posted exactly that picture on June 5...

... and now, just two weeks later, we’ve got word (via Collider) that a Halloween sequel is indeed in the works, and headed to theaters in just over a year. Here’s what they say about the project:

Jamie Lee Curtis is all but assured to return as Laurie Strode, the tough-as-nails franchise survivor who may just be Michael Myers’ worst nightmare, while Judy Greer and Andi Matichak are expected to reprise their respective roles as Laurie’s daughter and granddaughter, though talent deals have yet to close. Not too many other people survived the events of 2018’s Halloween, so expect Blumhouse to introduce a new cast of supporting characters, i.e. a new batch of victims for The Shape.

The first Blumhouse Halloween opened last year and became a sizable hit, grossing over $250 million worldwide in theaters against a reported budget of just $10 million. It was also the best-reviewed movie in the series in decades, brought the franchise’s original star Jamie Lee Curtis back as hero Laurie Strode, and pleased longtime fans of the franchise. So if a sequel could be made, it was going to be made. The next Halloween is reportedly opening in theaters on October 16, 2020.