New Hartford Now Part Of July 4th Fireworks

July 4th is still a ways away, but it's never to early to start planning for the festivities and this year New Hartford is part of the action.

The City of Utica and the Town and Village of New Hartford are teaming up to celebrate July 4th with a 2-day affair.

On Thursday, July 4th, Utica's Independence Day Parade will step off at 11:00 a.m at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Genesee Street heading South to the New Hartford Recreation Center. The Party in Proctor Park will start at 6 pm.

New Hartford is also hosting a 4th of July Party in the Park on July 5th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Sherrill Brook Park.

Both of the 'Party in the Park' events will include food trucks, entertainment, live music, fireworks by American Fireworks, and is organized by the Genesis Group.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.