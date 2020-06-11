New Hannaford In Rome Announces Opening Date

The moment many Romans have been waiting for is quickly approaching. The Hannaford Corporation announced Thursday that they officially have an opening date scheduled for their new store in Rome.

According to a company release the latest location for the supermarket chain at 808 West Chestnut Street will be opening its doors on Saturday, June 20th. The company did not give a specific time the store will open, but Caitlin Cortelyou of Hannaford says, "the store is definitely opening on that date."

The store is nearly 50,000 square feet and will employ 170 full-time and part-time workers. The company says the store is designed for convenience. They will offer an easy shopping experience and the online shopping and pick-up option, Hannaford-To-Go. There will also be a full pharmacy inside the building with private consultation areas and a drive-thru on the outside of the store.

Along with the announcement of the store's opening, Hannaford Supermarkets also revealed that they will be donating $10,000 to the Connected Community Schools Market Place within the Rome City School District. The company says that program, "offers programs to connect local students and families with resources to meet their educational, social, emotional and physical needs, including: a school food pantry; an emergency closet with clothing, household and hygiene products; and healthy cooking classes."

Melissa Roys of Connected Community Schools says, "This amazingly generous donation from Hannaford will allow us to continue to feed our area families. We are pleased to welcome Hannaford to Rome and to our Connected Community." This donation will be one of three going to the Rome area in the near future.

This is great news that the City of Rome will have another option for their grocery needs. The manager of the Rome store, Kevin King, says "We look forward to welcoming shoppers to our new Rome store as we continue to serve the community’s need for food and medicine."

Now including the Rome location, Hannaford has a total of 51 stores being operated in New York State.