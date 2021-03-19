13 Dead Seagulls at Albany, NY Hannaford Lead Police to Investigate

Can you imagine going to the grocery store one afternoon to pick up a few things for dinner and, as you park your car, you see a murder? A slaughter? That is exactly what happened on Monday, March 8 at the Hannaford Plaza at 900 Central Avenue in Albany.

Allegedly someone was flying through that Hannaford parking lot in their vehicle, going way too fast, and intentionally drove through a flock of seagulls. The birds were apparently feeding in the lot and after this vile human plowed though, 13 of the birds were left behind dead.

According to the NYSDEC, these seagulls are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Let's find this "person!" If you have any information, call the DEC at 1-844-DEC-ECOS or 1-844-332-3267.

Get our free mobile app

An incident like this blows my mind. How does a person decide to intentionally drive through a flock of innocent birds? It is beyond my comprehension that this is even a story to tell. This should never happen.

What have seagulls ever done to us? I see them at the beach, battling the wind, looking for food. They are harmless, aside from the occasional poop bomb, but how often does that even happen? A bird pooped on me once in my 54 years. I have no issue with them and neither should you.