Hannaford is Hiring in the Utica-Rome Area

Hannaford grocery stores have been on the leading edge of innovation in its field. The Maine-based chain, with many stores in the Mohawk Valley, has been up and running with its Hannaford to Go online shopping service, they're continuing to grow, and now they're seeking new employees.

Opportunities in retail, store management, pharmacy and other areas are available to explore right now on the Hannaford.com Careers page. The featured photo shows our friends Bobbi and Bill, who work happily with our other buddy Moe at the Hannaford on Kellogg Road in Washington Mills.

They've recently renovated and, like other Hannaford locations, added the Hannaford To Go service, which has provided a quick, safe, and easy option for shoppers during the COVID-19 pandemic. It might be worth applying, just so you could go to work with the great folks there.

There are six Hannaford super market stores in the Mohawk Valley. The chain is based in Scarborough, Maine, on the outskirts of Portland, and was founded in 1883. There are close to 200 stores spread out across New England and New York.