Take a Look Inside Hannaford’s Redesigned Washington Mills Store

We told you back in January about the planned overhaul of the Hannaford on Kellogg Road.

Well, the COVID-19 health crisis threw a bit of a monkey wrench into the plans, but the redesign has been going along nicely. The Washington Mills location is using the same footprint and square footage and re-arranging the store to make it more user-friendly. Here's how it looked at the beginning of this year:

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

And below is a look at the same space as of May 11:

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

And below is another view of the produce area, with its new flooring that will eventually extend to cover the entire length of the produce, deli and bakery sections of the store in what could be described as a "marketplace" design.

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

The signage on the store's facade is also in the process of receiving a makeover:

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

The management team inside the store told us they're "about 50 percent" done with the redesign and it's an ongoing process.