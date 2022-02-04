New Flying Surfboards Coming to Upstate New York For Summer Fun

Move over tiki bars. There's a new way to enjoy the water in Upstate New York - flying surfboards.

Hover above the water on the Adirondack Region’s only electric surfboard (E-foil). Ted Arnstein, is turning his property at 52 Boathouse Road in Harris Bay, near Lake George, New York into Devil Ray Water Sports, a marina that will offer private E-foil lessons for you to try something new this summer.

We’re stoked to share our love of foiling with you. The eFoil is an electronic-powered, hydrofoil surfboard. The hydrofoil is an underwater wing that lifts the board and rider out of the water to provide a soaring experience unlike any other. Whether you love adventure, can’t get enough of the water, or are an adrenaline junkie, try electric surfboarding.

The E-foil is similar to the size of a wakeboard. It is battery-operated and creates little to no noise. You can get indoor training and safety lessons before flying off the on-site dock. But you'll need to book an appointment first.

The new electric flying surfboards were approved by city officials for a one-year pilot program, despite receiving some pushback from the residents of Harris Bay, according to the Post Star.

The flying surfboards were created in Puerto Rico by the Leason family and have started becoming more popular in the U.S. Lake George is the only region in the Adirondacks to offer E-foil lessons.

Tiki Bars

If flying surfboards aren't your thing. Soak in the breathtaking views of Lake George on a Tiki-Bar sailing away this summer instead.

Take a Tiki Tour in a roof-covered, 12-passenger floating tiki boat to enjoy the breathtaking views of Lake George on the water. Cruise around the lake with your friends or stop for a bite to eat at a local restaurant in the floating, motorized tiki boats, available for 75-minute charters. And they are driven by a New York State certified Captain.

Winter in Lake George

You don't have to wait until summer to enjoy the beauty of Lake George. Enjoy Ice Castle, the cool event that is now in New York for the first time. Take a virtual walk through the winter phenomenon that's bringing hundreds of thousands of tourists from miles around.

