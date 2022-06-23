There are new fishing regulations in New York state and they take effect immediately, just days before another free fishing weekend.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced new recreational saltwater fishing regulations for black sea bass and scup in New York's Marine and Coastal District.

Black Sea Bass

The season for black sea bass begins on June 23 with size and daily limit changes. The minimum size limit is now 16 inches, up one inch. Anglers may possess three black sea bass per day from June 23 through August 31. The limit goes up to six per day from September 1 through December 31, a decrease of one from the previous regulation.

Credit - Brian Yurasits via Unsplash Credit - Brian Yurasits via Unsplash loading...

Scup

The size of scup is going up too.

The recreational minimum size limit for scup in New York is 10 inches and the season is open year-round. Recreational anglers may possess 30 fish per day and anglers aboard licensed party/charter boats may possess 50 fish from September 1 through October 31.

Credit - NOAA Fisheries Credit - NOAA Fisheries loading...

Comments

The DEC is accepting comments on the regulations from July 6, through September 6, 2022.

Written comments can be sent by mail to Rachel Sysak, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, 123 Kings Park Blvd., Kings Park, NY 11754, or by email to fw.marine@dec.ny.gov.

These new fishing regulations take effect immediately.

New York's failure to implement these restrictions would place the state out of compliance with ASMFC requirements and result in the closure of New York's scup and black sea bass recreational fisheries.

fisher Natali Garyachaya loading...

Free Fishing Weekends

There are three free fishing weekends where anyone can fish the fresh waters of New York State without a fishing license.

June 25-26, 2022

September 24, 2022

November 11, 2022

So grab your rod and plan to spend a day on the water. You never know what you may reel in.

Check Out Some of the Biggest Fish Ever Caught We're gonna need a bigger boat.