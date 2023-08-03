Crowds Swarming to This NJ Store to See Giant ‘Neverending Story’ Head

Is this creepy, or awesome? Maybe it's a little bit of both!

FALKOR THE "LUCK DRAGON"

Rascal Salvage Vintage in High Bridge, New Jersey, which is about 50 miles west of New York City, currently has in its possession an absolutely massive replica prop of Falkor, the "luck dragon" from the popular 1980s fantasy film The Neverending Story... and the internet can't get enough.

Even filmmaker Kevin Smith couldn't resist getting a photo with the head! (Rascal Salvage Vintage via Facebook)

Although it's a spitting image of Falkor, it's not the original used in the 1984 film. Rather, it was created by a New Jersey artist named Elizabeth Lieb, and Rascal Salvage Vintage acquired it to celebrate the store's first anniversary of business.

Unfortunately for Rascal Salvage, the head is too big to properly display in a permanent setting -- it reportedly is around five-and-a-half feet tall and eight feet long. So it's sat in storage until the shop could come up with a plan.

Rascal Salvage Vintage via Facebook

He is truly a magical creature. What we didn't realize was that so many people would drive so far to come... we were really touched and grateful and blown away.

Aside from bringing it out on special occasions, the shop is hosting an event this weekend where people can come take photos with the head for a small fee. The event will be capped with a special outdoor screening of The Neverending Story.

Falkor will be leaving his lair the weekend of August 5th & 6th and he can't wait to eat...we mean MEET you outside the front of our shop!

Whether you're hunting for a "Luck dragon-sized" leather jacket, or a "Childlike Empress-approved" dress, Rascal Salvage Vintage might be worth stopping by if you're in the New Jersey area!

