Listen to Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s New Song, ‘Milky Way’

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have released “Milky Way,” which will appear on their upcoming album Colorado.

The LP, which will be released on Oct. 25, follows 2012’s Psychedelic Pill. It’s their first record without guitarist Frank “Poncho” Sampedro, who recently retired. He’s been replaced by Nils Lofgren.

You can listen to “Milky Way” below, as well as see the album's track listing.

Young announced Colorado’s release earlier this month. “Billy [Talbot], Ralphie [Molina], Nils and I are all very happy,” Young said. “We hope you love this new album as much as we do.”

He described an accompanying documentary movie called Mountaintop Sessions as “a wild one, folks, no holds barred. ... You will see the whole process just as it went down! Warts and all! I don’t think a film about this subject with the openness and intensity we have captured has ever been seen.”

Young originally planned a tour in support of the LP’s release, but later decided that he had other priorities. “We will be in the editing suites for the duration of 2019, putting some parts of this together for you," he said. "Thanks for coming to our shows! We plan to be back in 2020!”

Last year, Lofgren talked about his surprise return to Crazy Horse, 45 years after he last played with them. "The first time we put on our instruments was at soundcheck,” he told Rolling Stone. “It was really seat-of-your pants. … It’s been a beautiful opportunity to play with dear friends that are still alive and well. Look, I hope there’s more, but I’ll take it a gig at a time right now.”

Neil Young + Crazy Horse, 'Colorado' Track Listing

Side 1

Think Of Me

She Showed Me Love

Side 2

Olden Days

Help Me Lose My Mind

Green Is Blue

Shut It Down

Side 3

Milky Way

Eternity

Rainbow Of Colors (studio version)

I Do

Side 4

Etched artwork

Bonus 7” Single:

A-Side:

Rainbow Of Colors (solo, live in Portland, OR May 17, 2019)

B-Side:

Truth Kills (Neil Young with Crazy Horse – studio)