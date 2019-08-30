New York State Fair Adding More Shuttles For Labor Day Weekend

Judging by all the complaining on FaceBook, there may have been some issues with the New York State Fair's new parking and transportation strategy for 2019. The comments haven't fallen on deaf ears as officials plan an increase in shuttles this weekend,

As we hit the busiest and final weekend of the fair, attendance usually tops 100,000 people per day. In an attempt to accommodate the increased attendance, Centro will be adding 12 more buses to their shuttle services. The Fair and State Police have already made changes to bus access patterns along State Fair Boulevard and in the Gray Lot to improve efficiency. Centro also shifted the start time of its shuttle at the Willis Avenue lot to better match the lot’s operating hours.

If you haven't made a trip to the fair this year, here are the added parking places and expanded lots. Here are all of the Park-N-Ride locations: