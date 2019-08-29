Corning Man Arrested For ‘Breakfast Time DWI’

Ever hear of a 'Breakfast DWI?' Neither have we, and we bet this Southern Tier man wishes he hasn't either.

Getting a DWI is nothing to laugh at, but you must admit, the New York State Police got pretty clever writing this one up.

A 27-year-old Corning man was pulled over at 7 AM in Lindley for no front license plate and crossing over the yellow line in the center of the road. Police say the man smelled of booze, had slurred speech, glassy eyes, failed his sobriety test, and was subsequently arrested. Here's the official Press Release:

On August 27th, at approximately 7:00 am, New York State Police arrested a man for DWI.

While on routine patrol New York State Police stopped a vehicle for lack of a front license plate and crossing the hazard lines on Interstate 99 south in the Town of Lindley. The driver of the vehicle, Joshua Sandwick, age 27 of Corning, smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech and glassy eyes. Sandwick was unable to complete a roadside sobriety test and was taken to the State Police station in Painted Post. While at the station, Sandwick provided a breath sample and his BAC was found to be .10%, which is above the legal limit of .08%. Mr. Sandwick was arrested for DWI and his vehicle was towed...

It's sad, but this probably happens more than we know. People drinking heavily at night and try going to work before they've sobered up, or someone with a drinking problem hitting the bottle in the morning. We hope he gets help if he needs it.

Thank you to the New York State Police for doing their best to keep us safe from situations like this.